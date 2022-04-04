Covid deaths, infections jump in Iran

Health Ministry figures on Monday showed the daily death toll stood at 53 while 3,519 new cases were logged from Sunday.

The Sunday death toll and caseload were respectively 38 and 1,275. The total death toll is now 14,368.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign across Iran is continuing with the total number of doses so far administered standing at 147,235,430. 26,315,325 people are triple-vaxxed.

Authorities are urging citizens to get their third dose, known as the booster shot. In some countries, people are receiving their fourth dose of Covid vaccine.