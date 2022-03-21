Monday, March 21, 2022
Covid deaths, infections hit new low since start of pandemic’s 6th wave

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The number of Covid deaths and infections has hit a new low after the beginning of the sixth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s Covid figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry showed that the disease had killed 52 people from Sunday to Monday.

The Health Ministry also recorded 1,256 new cases of Covid.

The number of deaths and infections on Sunday was respectively 60 and 1,816.

The nationwide Covid vaccination is also continuing. Up until Monday, 146,077,816 doses of vaccine have been administered to people across Iran.

Despite the downward trend in deaths and infections, Iranian officials are urging people to be wary because any easing of health protocols could cause a resurgence of the sixth wave of the disease.

Covid has so far killed 139,662 people in Iran.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

