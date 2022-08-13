Covid deaths and infections decreasing in Iran

The number of new cases stood at 3,315. The infections included 798 hospitalizations.

The Friday death and infection tally were respectively 68 and 6,404.

Earlier, an Iranian medical official said the current wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran may be at its peak and daily caseloads could start to plunge soon.

Meanwhile, the Iranian health ministry has revised down the number of cities classified as ‘red’ on the country’s color-coded map tracking Covid-19 from 130 to 78.

The latest updates to the Covid map released on Friday show there are now 184 cities marked orange, which is a sign of moderate risk of infection.

This is while 174 cities are yellow. This color denotes low risk from the virus. According to the newly released report, 12 cities are blue, where the situation is normal.