Covid deaths hit new low in Iran

The Health Ministry also logged 3,125 new infections countrywide. They include 433 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile the number of cities marked red, highest-risk place, has not considerably changed compared to the past days. They number is 34. This is while 54 cities are blue, meaning people in the regions face the lowest risk from Covid.

The director of the virology department of Tehran-based Shahid Beheshti University says given that the pandemic has abated in Iran, time is now for Iranians to get their booster shots to make sure that they have reduced the likelihood of a resurgence of Covid.

Alireza Naji said, “People should definitely not miss this opportunity.”

Naji further warned that it’s still possible that new strains of Covid pop up in parts of the world, and even in Iran