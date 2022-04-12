Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Iran Covid deaths hit lowest level in months

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The number of daily Covid deaths keeps declining in Iran with the Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showing 28 people killed in the past 24 hours. This is the lowest daily death toll from the Coronavirus in many months.

The Health Ministry also put the Tuesday caseload at 2,737 including 378 hospitalizations.

Covid has so far killed 140,578 in Iran. But the country has done a good job Covid containment wise through a national vaccination campaign.

The Iranian Health Ministry has said the Islamic republic is among the top 10 countries that have fought Covid better than others during the pandemic.

The worst hit country is the US where the death toll is nearly a million.

Iran has also produced several Coronavirus vaccines which have made it self-sufficient. It has also exported part of its domestically produced jabs

