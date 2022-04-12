Iran Covid deaths hit lowest level in months

The Health Ministry also put the Tuesday caseload at 2,737 including 378 hospitalizations.

Covid has so far killed 140,578 in Iran. But the country has done a good job Covid containment wise through a national vaccination campaign.

The Iranian Health Ministry has said the Islamic republic is among the top 10 countries that have fought Covid better than others during the pandemic.

The worst hit country is the US where the death toll is nearly a million.

Iran has also produced several Coronavirus vaccines which have made it self-sufficient. It has also exported part of its domestically produced jabs