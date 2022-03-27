Covid death toll hits new low in Iran as infections nearly double

According to the figures published on Sunday by the Iranian Health Ministry, 2,299 people have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, up from 1,382 a day earlier.

Covid-19 also claimed the lives of 50 people during the same period, down from 54 a day earlier, the figures showed.

Since early 2020, 7,151,088 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while 140,021 have been killed by the fast-spreading virus.

The rise in infection cases come as Iranians have been marking New Year holidays with family visits and inter-city trips since last Sunday, amid sharply loosened pandemic restrictions.

The country’s officials attribute the decreasing death toll to a widespread vaccination campaign countrywide.

The new figures said 146,302,121 doses of vaccine have so far been administered, including 25,845,904 third booster shots.