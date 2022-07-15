Covid death toll becomes double-digit in Iran again

The health ministry figures also showed that 4,772 people tested positive for Covid from Thursday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said the 7th wave of Covid has started in Iran.

Einollahi noted that he had repeatedly warned that it was wrong to think Covid was over in Iran.

The Covid caseload has been steadily rising in Iran over the past few days. Authorities say the only way to contain the rising number of new infections is for people to get their booster shots.

When the number of Covid deaths decreased in Iran recently, many people viewed this as an indication that the pandemic was over despite repeated warnings by officials.