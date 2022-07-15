Friday, July 15, 2022
Covid death toll becomes double-digit in Iran again

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The daily death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran has become double-digit again. The Iranian health ministry said on Friday that 13 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry figures also showed that 4,772 people tested positive for Covid from Thursday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said the 7th wave of Covid has started in Iran.

Einollahi noted that he had repeatedly warned that it was wrong to think Covid was over in Iran.

The Covid caseload has been steadily rising in Iran over the past few days. Authorities say the only way to contain the rising number of new infections is for people to get their booster shots.

When the number of Covid deaths decreased in Iran recently, many people viewed this as an indication that the pandemic was over despite repeated warnings by officials.

