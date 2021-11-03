Covid cases soaring in some Iranian cities

Covid-19 infections and deaths are on the rise in some cities in Iran.

The Mask application that monitors the state of Covid across Iran shows the number of cities marked red has risen from 22 to 29.

Red is the highest level of risk from Covid.

Mask also says 112 cities are orange, 221 yellow, and 86 blue, which are respectively the signs of decreasing risk, with blue showing a return to normal. Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned citizens against relaxing health protocols as the situation is fragile with regard to the Covid pandemic.

They also say laxity in the health protocols such as attending roofed public places including restaurants, halls and public vehicles, and lack of proper air conditioning in classrooms could shoot up the number of Covid cases and red cities.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said authorities must be vigilant against a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Vahidi added Covid-related restrictions will remain in place until things return to normal.

The disease has killed over 126 thousand people in Iran since the onset of the pandemic.