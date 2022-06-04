Sunday, June 5, 2022
Covid cases drop to two-digit mark in Iran, 1st time in over 2 years

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

For the first time in 28 months, the daily-recorded number of infections with Covid-19 has dropped to the two-digit mark, Iran’s Health Ministry reports.

According to the latest count, a mere 64 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, over the past 24 hours. Out of them, only 13 needed hospitalization.

The last time that the ministry reported a two-digit number of infections with coronavirus was in February 2020, when the virus had just been detected in the country.

The data showed 470 severely-affected patients are still kept in intensive care units countrywide.

With the latest tally, a total of 7,232,678 people have so far contracted coronavirus since the onset of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, seven Covid-19 patients lost their lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 141,328.

On June 2, the daily death toll reached zero for the first time since the disease showed face in the country in early 2020.

With the new lows in coronavirus figures, many have in recent days praised the success of the national battle against the outbreak, which is believed to have been achieved through a widespread vaccination campaign across the country and the people’s observance of health protocols

