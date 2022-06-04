Covid cases drop to two-digit mark in Iran, 1st time in over 2 years

According to the latest count, a mere 64 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, over the past 24 hours. Out of them, only 13 needed hospitalization.

The last time that the ministry reported a two-digit number of infections with coronavirus was in February 2020, when the virus had just been detected in the country.

The data showed 470 severely-affected patients are still kept in intensive care units countrywide.

With the latest tally, a total of 7,232,678 people have so far contracted coronavirus since the onset of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, seven Covid-19 patients lost their lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 141,328.

On June 2, the daily death toll reached zero for the first time since the disease showed face in the country in early 2020.

With the new lows in coronavirus figures, many have in recent days praised the success of the national battle against the outbreak, which is believed to have been achieved through a widespread vaccination campaign across the country and the people’s observance of health protocols