Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Covid takes 75 more lives in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s health ministry has confirmed 75 Coronaviurs deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country, so far, to 142,209 people.

According to the ministry on Thursday, 8,540 new infections were also tracked Wednesday, including 1,477 people, who were hospitalized.

Iran has registered nearly 7.5 million Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The country is now pushing a new vaccination campaign to curb the new wave of the virus.
Officials say over 30 million people out of the country’s population of nearly 85 million have so far received three or more doses of the Covid vaccine.

This is amid the new surge that saw hospitalizations with the coronavirus jump to 7,376 in the week to July 29, compared to the previous week, during which there were 4,119 hospitalizations.

Some weeks ago, Iran registered several days of zero deaths from Covid.

