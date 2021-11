Another Iranian health worker has lost her life to the coronavirus.

Baharak Rashidi of the Etesam Health Center in the western city of Kermanshah died on Monday night.

The president of Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences offered his condolences in a message.

Iran has been hit by five waves of the respiratory disease so far with about 300 health workers having lost their lives to Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 in Iran, 128,406 people have lost their lives.