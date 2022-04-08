Covid-19 kills 36 in Iran as rate of infections goes up

In the past day, 3,184 individuals were diagnosed with Covid-19 countrywide, which brings the total caseload to 7,186,992 since early 2020, according to the ministry’s daily tally released on Friday.

The respiratory disease also sent 468 people to hospital.

With the new fatalities, the total death toll from the highly-contagious respiratory disease reached 140,528.

The rise in the number of infections come as many Iranians spent their Nowruz holidays travelling and making family visits, prompting a faster spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the health authorities continue vaccinations countrywide against Covid-19. So far, 147,618,887 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, including 26,470,460 third booster shots