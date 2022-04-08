Friday, April 8, 2022
Covid-19 kills 36 in Iran as rate of infections goes up

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday 36 more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, while the rate of infections with coronavirus sees a rise following two-week New Year holidays.

In the past day, 3,184 individuals were diagnosed with Covid-19 countrywide, which brings the total caseload to 7,186,992 since early 2020, according to the ministry’s daily tally released on Friday.

The respiratory disease also sent 468 people to hospital.

With the new fatalities, the total death toll from the highly-contagious respiratory disease reached 140,528.

The rise in the number of infections come as many Iranians spent their Nowruz holidays travelling and making family visits, prompting a faster spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the health authorities continue vaccinations countrywide against Covid-19. So far, 147,618,887 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, including 26,470,460 third booster shots

