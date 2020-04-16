COVID-19 Inflicts Huge Losses on Iran’s Culture, Art, Media Sectors

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi announced it in separate letters to the first vice president, the president’s chief of staff, the head of the Plan and Budget Organization and the vice president for economic affairs.

The minister called for the government to immediately help and support affected businesses in the domains of culture, art and media.

He called on the president to issue orders to ease economic pressure on individuals and businesses working in the above-said fields.

The minister also presented detailed figures on the losses that the culture, art and media sectors have suffered.