Covid-19 infections surge in Iran

Nearly 29,000 people with the disease have been detected over the past 24 hours compared with nearly 22,000 on Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The latest official figures also show that 30 more people have lost their lives to the respiratory disease compared with 44 on Sunday.

Days ago, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi announced the beginning of a new wave of coronavirus pandemic, as the number of people infected with the new strain keeps surging.

The minister urged more caution and said getting booster shots as soon as possible can play a significant role in preventing a fresh surge in the number of Covid-19 deaths and infections.

Iran’s intensified national vaccination program has seen a total of well over 132,200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, with more than 54,000,000 people fully inoculated. So far, nearly 17,300,000 people in the country have had their third shots.