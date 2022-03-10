Covid-19 fatalities in Iran steadily decreasing

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the total number of fatalities now stands at over 138,570.

It also reported more than 6,400 newly detected infection cases over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the ministry registered 173 Covid-19 deaths.

The sixth wave of the outbreak in Iran has so far been much less deadly than the previous surges partly because a very large part of Iran’s population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Iran has so far administered over 144 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine with about 56 million fully inoculated and well over 24 million triple-vaxxed.