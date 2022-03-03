Thursday, March 3, 2022
Covid-19 fatalities in Iran going down

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran seems to be slowly moving past the peak of its sixth wave of the coronavirus outbreak as the number of Covid-19 deaths is going down.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry reported 172 new fatalities and more than 6,770 new infection cases over the past 24 hours. The county had registered 203 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

A highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus known as Omicron pushed up the number of fatalities and infections in recent weeks despite Iran having administered over 142 million doses of vaccine with more than 55,580,000 people fully vaccinated.

More than 23,450,000 people have received their booster shots, with authorities still urging people to get their third jabs as soon as possible.

