Covid-19 claims 226 more lives in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the total number of fatalities now stands at 135,952.

The ministry also registered nearly 13,000 new infection cases.

Iran is trying to contain the outbreak by encouraging its target population to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Iran has so far administered over 140,734,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine with over 62,660,000 fully vaccinated, while the number of booster jabs is reaching 23 million.

337 Iranian cities have been declared Covi-19 red zones while 64 are orange, 47 are yellow and none are blue.