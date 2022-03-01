Covid-19 claims 226 more lives in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the latest deaths took the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 137,064.

It said over 9,300 more people had contracted the disease over the past 24 hours.

A highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus known as Omicron has pushed up the number of fatalities and infections in recent weeks despite Iran having administered over 141,700,000 doses of vaccine with nearly 55,500,000 people fully vaccinated.

Nearly 23,300,000 people have received their booster shots with health authorities still urging people to get their third jabs as soon as possible.

Iran is also racing to immunize children against the respiratory disease.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said that 20% of those who contract the new variant are children, urging parents to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

184 Iranian cities have been declared coronavirus red zones, while 187 are orange, 76 yellow and there is only one blue city.