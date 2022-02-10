Thursday, February 10, 2022
Covid-19 claims 130 more lives in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
130 more people in Iran have lost their lives to the coronavirus, the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry showed on Thursday as a new variant of the virus known as Omicron has spread across the country.

The latest fatalities take the official death toll from the respiratory disease to 133,294.

The Ministry also announced that over 33,000 new infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours with 120 cities declared coronavirus red zones.

Iran is grappling with its sixth wave of Covid-19 outbreak despite an intensified vaccination campaign over the past months.

Over 136,800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Iran so far with more than 54,700,000 people now fully vaccinated.

20,773,200 have so far received their booster jabs with health officials urging people to get their third shots as soon as possible in a bid to contain the sixth wave.

