Court: US should pay Iran nuclear martyrs’ families over $4bn

The families announced last year they opened a case against the US and Israel for assisting or financing the assassination of top nuclear scientists.

The first hearing in the family of nuclear martyrs case against the US government was held last year in Branch 55 of the Beheshti Complex in the capital Tehran.

Iranian nuclear scientists have been the target of the Western and Israeli spy agencies over the past years.

Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad and Ahmadi Roshan were assassinated between 2010 and 2012. An attempt was also made on the life on Fereydoon Abbasi, former chief of Iran’s nuclear organization and the current member of the parliament.

The head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was also assassinated in November 2020.

Iranian officials have said the crime of assassinating the country’s nuclear scientists is a gross human rights violation, warning the killings will not go unpunished.

Iran says Israel used US intelligence to carry out the targeted killings of the prominent scientists.