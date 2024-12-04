Iran’s official says nuclear power from Bushehr plant equivalent to 13mn barrels of crude oil in 2023

The spokesperson and deputy for international, legal, and parliamentary affairs of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stated that as a result of the Bushehr plant’s production, approximately 7 million tons of various environmental pollutants are prevented from being released annually.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a group of Iranian university professors and various scientific centers in ImTehran.

Kamalvandi elaborated on Iran’s nuclear achievements, stating that the Islamic Republic has been able to produce high-quality heavy water, valued at $1,200 per liter, relying on domestic science and knowledge.

Additionally, he mentioned the successful production of deuterium derivatives, with each milligram valued in the global markets at thousands of dollars.

Kamalvandi also noted that all radiopharmaceuticals produced globally are manufactured with high quality inside Iran, positioning the country among the top producers of certain types of these drugs.

The deputy for international, legal, and parliamentary affairs of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reiterated that based on the fatwa (religious decree) of the Supreme Leader and other religious authorities, Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons. However, he stated that the West aims to create noise and controversy, raising minor issues such as alleged sites in line with political objectives.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) pursues political interests and agendas in its audits of Iran’s nuclear materials.

At the end of the meeting, the attending university professors and representatives from various scientific centers visited some of Iran’s nuclear research facilities in Tehran.