Defendant number one, an officer who had shot the victim with a gun and killed him, was sentenced to death.

Defendant number two, who was the commander of the group, received a jail term.

Defendant number three was sentenced to paying a cash fine due to mitigating circumstances and showing remorse.

Some other defendants were cleared of charges leveled against them.

However, their acquittal is not final yet.

The security forces had broken into the victim’s house without a judicial warrant.