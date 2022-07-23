Coronavirus takes 26 more lives in Iran

Iran is experiencing a new surge in the outbreak of the disease following several weeks of Covid zero deaths.

The latest report released by the health ministry shows that 57 of Iranian cities are in the very high-risk red zone in terms of the coronavirus infection outbreak.

In the color-coded system, 86 cities fall into the yellow or high-risk category, and 106 are blue or ordinary, suggesting little risk of the spread of the disease.

Authorities have been advising citizens to put on face masks and comply with health protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

They have also been calling on the people to get booster shots immediately as the highly contagious sub-strains of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, have trigged a new surge in Iran.

Over 151 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far across the country of about 84 million people.