Controversy over Tehran’s Deal with IAEA Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran-IAEA Agreement in Violation of Constitution, Parliament’s Law: MP

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Mixed Reactions to Iran-IAEA Deal

2- Zibakalam: From JCPOA 2021 to Possible Deal with West

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Art of Powerful Diplomacy: Tehran Reaches Deal with IAEA While Implementing Parliamentary Law

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Level May Even Reach 60 Percent

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Understanding with IAEA, Controversy in Parliament

* Three-Month Initiative to Help Diplomacy

* Hardliners Line Up against Government

2- Iran Leader: Difference of Opinion between Gov’t, Parliament Can Be Settled

3- Parliament Must Accept Responsibility for Consequences of Deactivating Iran-IAEA Joint Statement: Government

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Leader: Iran Won’t Back Down on Its Nuclear Stances

2- SNSC: Iran to Stop All IAEA Monitoring Activities beyond Safeguards Agreement

Haft-e Sobh Newspaper:

1- Hard Day for Salehi, Good Day for Hemmati

* Unprecedentedly Busy Day for Iran Politics on Nuclear Case, Economic Openings

Hamdeli Newspaper:

1- Deal in Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization; Clash in Parliament

Iran Newspaper:

1- Leader: No Mixed Signals Must Be Sent from Iran

2- Iran Gov’t: Deal with IAEA Least-Costly Method of Implementing Parliament’s Law

Javan Newspaper:

1- Leader: We May Move Forward Up to 60-Percent Uranium Enrichment Level

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Iran’s Enrichment Purity Level May Reach 60 Percent

2- When US Left JCPOA, Gov’t Must Have Abandoned Its Commitments, but It Didn’t: Leader

3- Resistance Once Again Worked: Iran Stops Implementing Additional Protocol

* Iran’s Second Move for Removal of US Sanctions

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Parliament’s Law Complicated Revival of JCPOA, Removal of Sanctions

Shargh Newspaper:

1- JCPOA in Extra Times after Iran Stops Voluntary Implementation of Additional Protocol

2- Parliament’s Harsh Reaction to Gov’t

* Lawmakers File Complaint against Rouhani with 221 Votes

3- Confrontation with Biden Even More Difficult than Trump: Former Minister to MPs

4- Qalibaf: It’s Illegal to Give IAEA Access beyond Safeguards Agreement as of Feb. 23

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Enrichment Even at 60-Percent Purity Level

2- Leader: Iran Resolved to Expand Its Nuclear Capabilities in Line with Its Needs