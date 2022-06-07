Iranian artist Shams Yousefi (Instagram) in an interview with Honaronline, stated that over 50 works have been displayed in the gallery that have been created with Mixed Media Technique in different dimensions, and said: “The formation of this collection dates back to the Coronavirus period when I could not get out of the house to buy paper and canvas due to the quarantine, so I turned to recycled supplies.”

I used disposable boxes and cardboard and worked on them for two years. Of course, I did not intend to show these works, but in the end, something happened that made me put my works on display and I received good feedback.

Creating a work of art on recycled cardboard

Regarding the impact of recycled cardboard on his works, he said: “It made my work a bit more limited than when I was working on quality cardboard, but the writing and markings on the boxes and the texture of the cardboard helped me a lot.”

I playfully managed to take advantage of the writings and signs and used them for my own work. Those who came to the exhibition also welcomed the works, and the works on salt and spice packages especially received more attention.

Protest against the current situation of human beings in the works of the collection

As for the use of human figures in his works, Shams Yousefi said: “I am a figurative painter and in my previous collections I dealt with human and animal figures, but during the coronavirus outbreak, when I was constantly witnessing the loss of people, I was completely engaged in human beings in my work.”

I portrayed human beings who are falling apart or being disintegrated. These works are the story of contemporary people who break down under a myriad of problems.

These works are not limited to the coronavirus, but are a kind of protest against the current situation of human beings who are under various economic and social pressures and other kinds of pressures and people are being crushed under all these pressures.

He said he did not create any atmosphere in his works and has only drawn people’s portraits and figures and added: “I was focused mostly on the form and I was looking to reach the forms of portraits and human figures.” I created different textures by printmaking, oil paint, acrylic, ink, etc. in the works and worked layer by layer with different materials.

Drawing on invalid insurance booklets

The Iranian artist said: “In addition to the boxes, I did other designs on insurance booklets. On the one hand, it indicated an increase in the need for medication and treatment during the Coronavirus pandemic and on the other hand, paper notebooks are not used anymore as all prescriptions have become online, hence insurance booklets are not used anymore.”

1 of 15

What is Mixed Media Technique?

Mixed Media Art Technique combines different materials creatively to create a work of art that includes two or more forms or styles of art.

Mixed Media Art Technique is used to break the boundaries between artistic fields. For example, you can use sculpture techniques in your painting. Mixed media painting is a type of artistic performance that covers a vast area and is flexible.

This style can cover one or more of your artistic fields and techniques, from drawing and painting to a collage of materials.

Read more: