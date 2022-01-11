Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaIFP Exclusive

China says cooperation with Iran contributes to peace, stability in ME

By IFP Media Wire

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
Ahead of Iran’s Foreign Minister’s visit to Beijing, the top Chinese diplomat said maintaining high-level exchanges with Tehran will deepen bilateral relations and contribute to the peace, stability and development in the Middle East.

At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Beijing on January 14.

“China and Iran enjoy long-standing and profound friendship. Under the leadership of the two heads of state, the relations have achieved marked progress in recent years,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin stated at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We firmly support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, promote practical cooperation across the board in a steady manner and maintain close communication and coordination in international and regional affairs,” he added.

“Facing the impact of COVID-19, China and Iran rendered each other help and assistance in times of need, highlighting the strength of our profound relations. In 2021, the two countries jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and opened up a new chapter in our friendship. Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Iran to further deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership to the benefit of our two countries and two peoples,” the spokesperson continued.

Ankara has also announced Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to China on Wednesday. The Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will address “bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues” during the visit.

Wang retired that “Turkey and Iran are all China’s good friends. China has carried out productive cooperation with them in various sectors, delivering tangible benefits to our peoples”.

“Maintaining high-level exchanges with the above-mentioned countries will help to deepen bilateral relations and contribute to the peace, stability and development in the Middle East,” the Chinese official noted.

Amir Abdollahian has recently travelled to Oman and Qatar with the intention of advancing the Iranian administration’s policy of establishing closer ties with neighboring countries.

In March 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year cooperation agreement to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

SourceFmprc
Previous article‘Pakistan-based Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan’
Next articleIran FM: Regional crises cannot be resolved through force

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks