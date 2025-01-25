“Cause of Death: Unknown” competes in New York’s Iranian Film Festival

The film will be screened at the festival, which will be held from January 29 to February 6.

It will take part in the festival’s competitive section and will also be showcased at the closing ceremony.

The jury of this year’s festival includes Eric Kohn, Rosalyn Elby, and Rachel Lambert.

After being banned for three years, “Cause of Death: Unknown” is now showing in Iranian cinemas and has become the best-selling social film in Iran.

The story follows seven travelers who leave the city of Shahdad for Kerman before dawn, only to be halted by an unexpected event.

In addition to screening various Iranian films, the festival will spotlight the works of Simin Motamed-Arya, showcasing five of her films, including the restored versions of “Time for Love” (1992), “The Actor” (1993), and the U.S. premieres of “Baham” (2015), “The Blue Ones” (2019), and “Once Upon a Time in Abadan” (2021).