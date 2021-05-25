Canada Has No Jurisdiction over Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Iran

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman says Canadian courts have no jurisdiction over the case on the Ukrainian plane crash which occurred in Iran more than a year ago.

Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said it is only within the remit of the Iranian Judiciary to look into the case.

“Under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as international law and regulations and the general principles ruling international law, as the incident happened in Iran, the only competent authority to review the case is Iranian courts, and courts of other countries, including Canada, have no jurisdiction over the issue,” said the spokesman in reaction to an Ontario court ruling issued on the air accident.

The court verdict claims that missiles were intentionally fired at the aircraft by the air defence batteries of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). The court ruling has dismissed the incident as a terrorist act.

Esmaili rejected the Canadian court ruling as “unscientific” and “based on conjecture.”

He said the verdict is legally invalid and not based on enough evidence.

The spokesman dismissed Canada’s move as politically motivated.