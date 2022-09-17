‘Blue’ returns to more Iranian cities on Covid map as virus wanes

According to the latest updates to the map, released on Friday, the number of ‘blue’ cities went up from 71 to 171, while the number of ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk’ cities decreased from 342 to 257.

There are now 20 ‘orange’ cities, where there is a ‘moderate risk’ of infection, on the map, down from 35. No city is currently classified as ‘red’ or ‘high risk.’

Authorities say the country is now past the seventh wave of infections, which was driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-strains of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

The virus first showed face in Iran in early 2020 and has so far claimed over 144,200 lives.

With the let-up in the seventh wave, the number of daily-recorded infections and deaths has also been on a downward trend.

According to the figures on Friday, 644 patients were diagnosed with the disease and 15 people lost their lives in 24 hours.

Health authorities have been calling the public to go for booster shots to increase their immune systems against the virus.