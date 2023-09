The Environmental Protection Department urged the citizens not to approach the animal, which is on the red list of endangered species, and refrain from hunting it.

The region is a habitat of different species of leopards, wolves, bears, goats, pigs and sheep, as well as indigenous and migratory birds and reptiles.

Asian black bears, teetering on the edge of extinction, can be found in tiny numbers in Japan, China, Russia, Taiwan, India, Nepal, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.