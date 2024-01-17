Biden to officially relist Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist group

The source stated on Wednesday the Biden administration is expected to announce plans in which it will redesignate the Houthi movement in Yemen as specially designated global terrorists.

The administration removed the Houthis’ Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDTG) designation and de-listed it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in February 2021, after it was designated by the Donald Trump administration in its final weeks.

At the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision to remove the group’s designations was driven by concerns that it could imperil the ability to deliver crucial assistance to the people of Yemen.

He added it was “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen”.

Both the designations trigger an asset freeze, but only an FTO designation imposes immigration restrictions on members, according to the State Department.

The SDGT designation also does not impose sanctions on those who provide “material support” to the group.

Pressure has grown on the administration to reimpose the designations as the group carries out attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged territory, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

In response, the US has formed a military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

The US and the UK, backed by Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands, struck more than 60 targets at almost 30 locations in Yemen on Friday, killing five people and injuring six others.

On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a “follow-on action” was conducted against a Yemeni radar facility in Sana’a by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

The assaults prompted Yemen’s Supreme Political Council to issue a statement, saying “all American-British interests have become legitimate targets”.