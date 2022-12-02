Biden, Macron support unrest, riots in Iran

In a joint statement, Biden and Macron continued their anti-Tehran claims, emphasizing that Washington and Paris are determined to ensure that Iran cannot develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

The presidents of the United States and France also supported the unrest in Iran in their joint statement.

Western countries, under the guidance of the United States, have put support for the unrest on their agenda since the death of Mahsa Amini.

“France and the US will work with their partners to implement the anti-Iranian resolution of the IAEA board of governors,” they added.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and Israel have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in its nuclear program.

Iran has strongly denied these claims and emphasized that as one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has the right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

In addition, the inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog have visited Iran’s nuclear facilities many times; but they have never found evidence to show that Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program has deviated toward military purposes.