Baku invites Iranian firms to take part in Karabakh reconstruction

“On the participation of Iranian companies in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s liberated areas, the necessary budget for the projects, whose documentation is ready, will be completed and handed to the Iranian representatives by the end of February,” Azerbaijan Republic’s First Deputy Prime Minsiter Shahin Mustafayev said.

He made the comment during a phone call with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi.

Mustafayev also called for cooperation with Iran in production of tractors, automobile parts and pharmaceuticals in the Azerbaijan Republic.

He invited Iranian industrial operators in the relevant fields to visit Baku for discussions ahead of the joint economic commission of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Ghassemi, for his part, called for speeding up the implementation process of the agreements he signed with Baku during his recent visit there.

“Seeing the will of the officials of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic, special new relations in the fields of economy, energy, industry and other areas, which were discussed during the visit to Azerbaijan should take shape and be finalized in the joint commission,” he said.

Ghassemi added that Tehran is ready for cooperation with Baku to take part in the development of the Azerbaijan Republic’s industrial parks.