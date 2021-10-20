Bagheri: Iran, Russia to help enhance regional security

The chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces says Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to take measures to enhance regional security and stability.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said the Iranian and Russian efforts will stabilize the region and will lead to the development and progress of the two countries.

He also described his talks with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in Moscow as constructive.

Major General Bagheri also said Iran-Russia relations have developed in recent years and military and defense cooperation between the two sides is expanding.

He said during his trip to Moscow he discussed the purchase of weapons and the arms contracts that have been signed with the Russian side.

The Iranian chief of staff of the armed forces stated that a meeting of the Iran-Russia joint military commission will be held in Tehran in three months and bilateral defense cooperation will be further expanded.

He noted that the joint commission will focus on defense industries, military contracts, exchange of experiences and the fight against terrorism.

He referred to the Iranian and Russian efforts in the fight against terrorism especially in Syria, adding that the United States knows all too well that the era of a unipolar world is over and America now has to withdraw its forces from the West Asia region.