Azeri president welcomes Iran involvement In local motorway

Elhan Aliyev made the comment in a Friday meeting with Iranian minister of roads and transportation Rostam Ghassemi in Baku on Friday.

Aliyev said he was pleased at the expansion of cooperation with Iran, adding that territorial openings for Azerbaijan created a good opportunity for further development of regional cooperation.

The Azeri president noted that he was confident this new corridor will create new breakthroughs in economic, transportation and energy spheres.

Aliyev also appreciated the Iranian companies’ participation in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s newly liberated areas.

Ghassemi also said the cultural unity of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has always led to the growth of friendly and brotherly relations between the two nations.

Ghassemi also spoke of the economic cooperation between Tehran and Baku and voiced hope that following the signing of new agreements and the completion of ongoing projects, both sides will witness an increase in bilateral trade.