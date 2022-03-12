Azeri president praises diplomatic ties, cooperation with Iran

“I appreciate the regular political talks between Baku and Tehran and cooperation in a number of areas, and I believe that today there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation,” Aliyev wrote in a letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“On this historic day between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran – the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations – I sincerely congratulate you and express my best wishes to the friendly and brotherly nation of Iran,” he wrote.

Aliyev stated that the current high level of friendly relations is the result of joint efforts of the two countries over the past 30 years.

“Over the years, numerous reciprocal trips, documents and agreements between the two sides and joint projects have played an important role in the development of our dynamic cooperation in the political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields,” he added.

“I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which serve the interests of our people and the interests of our countries, will continue to develop through our joint efforts,” the Azeri president wrote in his letter to his Iranian counterpart.