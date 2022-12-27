Azeri Foreign Minister says relations with Iran good

Bayramov said there have been some tensions in the Tehran-Baku ties but “I wouldn’t portray the situation as being too dramatic”.

He added that Iran and Azerbaijan are implementing their economic agreements. Bayramov also said ties between Tehran and Baku are actually good, although they can be better.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat noted that his country does not want tension with Iran.

Bayramov also said he held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart and that Hossein Amirabdollahian also supported the notion of expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

He added that it’s Baku’s policy to have relations with other countries including Iran based on mutual respect and non-interference in one another’s internal affairs.

Iran and Azerbaijan Republic are divided over some issues including Baku’s insistence that a corridor be created in Armenian soil to link Azerbaijan to the Nagorno Karabakh region, inside Azerbaijan territory.

The creation of the corridor would eliminate Iran’s land border with Armenia.

Tehran strongly opposes the idea of carving out a corridor inside the Armenian territory, saying it will not tolerate any change in the geopolitical map of the region.