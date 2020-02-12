Azerbaijan President to Visit Iran in Coming Days

The two countries have enjoyed relatively thriving ties in recent years, in spite of some disputes over issues such as Azerbaijan’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime.

Tehran-Baku trade turnover has amounted to $500 million in 2019, showing an 11 per cent year-on-year rise, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on February 11.

President Aliyev had travelled to Iran in November 2017 to hold meetings with the presidents of Iran and Russia.