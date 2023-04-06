Azerbaijan gives 4 Iranian Embassy staffers 48 hours to leave the country

The Azeri side made the move on Thursday. It charged that the Iranian Embassy employees had engaged in actions that violated the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baku was summoned by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and was served a letter of protest over what was described as Iran’s “provocative acts against Azerbaijan.”

Baku’s anti-Iran statements and acts come after the Azerbaijani foreign minister’s recent visit to Israel.

Last week, Iran demanded an explanation from Azerbaijan about its agreement with the Zionist regime to form “a united front against the Islamic Republic.”

After Iran’s statement, Baku claimed that it arrested six people in connection with an assassination plot against an Azeri MP.

It also claimed that Tehran was involved in the plot. Iran denies this.

Tehran has repeatedly warned the Republic of Azerbaijan against letting Israel divide Tehran and Baku.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani recently said, “We advise our Azeri Muslim brothers and sisters to be vigilant about the true intensions of the Zionist enemy.”