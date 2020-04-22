Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks IRGC for Its “Good Performance”

In a telephone conversation with IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Ayatollah Khamenei’s message was delivered by Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, Chief of the Leader’s Military Office.

“Extend my greetings to all IRGC staff and their families on the occasion of the IRGC establishment anniversary,” reads the Leader’s message.

“I appreciate the good performance of the IRGC and its efforts and I pray for them,” the Leader said in the message.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, founded after victory of the Islamic Revolution on April 22, 1979, on founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s orders.

In recent weeks, the IRGC has played a significant role in dealing with the deadly coronavirus in Iran. It has run several field hospitals and helped many people in deserted areas; also unveiled several health equipment and medicines to help the government contain the deadly pandemic.