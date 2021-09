Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a message to thank the nation’s sports caravan at the Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020.

In the message, Ayatollah Khamenei said:

“In the Name of God….I sincerely thank our proud Paralympics caravan’s members who once again made the Iranian people happy by winning medals [in the games].”

Iranian athletes snatched 24 medals (12 gold, 11 silver and 1 bronze) in the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.