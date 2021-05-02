Ayatollah Khamenei Strongly Criticises Zarif’s Remarks in Leaked Tape

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, has scolded Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his “regrettable, surprising, and unfortunate” remarks about IRGC Quds Force and its late commander General Qassem Soleimani, which were disclosed in a leaked tape.

Speaking in a televised speech, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Iranian foreign minister’s remarks as the words of the enemy, and said he made a big mistake by making such comments.

“We have recently heard some things from some of the country’s officials that were surprising and unfortunate,” the Leader said on Sunday.

Without referring to Zarif by name at any point during the speech, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “We should not say things that make it seem like we are repeating what America says.”

He said a foreign ministry’s job is to execute policies set out by superior bodies and officials. “Nowhere in the world does the foreign ministry determine foreign policy.”

In a leaked recording, aired last Sunday, Zarif was heard complaining about having little influence over foreign policy compared with the IRGC and General Soleimani.