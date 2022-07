Ayatollah Khamenei thanked officials and rescue workers for swiftly taking action to help those affected by the floods.

The leader also demanded that they continue their efforts to alleviate the painful impact of the tragic incidents.

Ayatollah Khamenei then wished good luck for the officials and the rescue workers making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods.

Dozens of people have died in recent flash floods hitting 21 provinces across Iran. Many remain missing.