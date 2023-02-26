Atomic chief: Iran plans to export technological nuclear products

On the sidelines of the 28th Iranian Nuclear Conference, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, “Thanks to the capabilities of domestic experts, Iran is now able to export its products.”

“For the first time, we have participated in three international exhibitions this year in the field of nuclear technology, and we are doing our utmost to export technological products in the nuclear field to other countries besides meeting our domestic needs,” he said.

As a case in point, Eslami pointed to the production of a type of blood coagulant powder used in surgeries, which was under sanctions.

The powder, he said, was produced at home and received certification by the Iranian Food and Drug Organization.