Assault on Bubble of Democracy: How Iranian Papers Cover US Capitol Siege

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Trump Admits Defeat in 2020 US Elections
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Trump Eliminated Forever
2- Analyst: Trump Has No Other Choice but to Get Back to Business
3- Commentator: Efforts Already Started to Remove Trump from US Politics
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Last Act of the Clown: Trump Concedes Defeat
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Assault on Bubble of Democracy
Etemad Newspaper:
1- The President Who Orchestrated a Coup
Hemayat Newspaper:
1- Beginning of Post-US Era
Iran Newspaper:
1- American Riot: Analysts Discuss Capitol Hill Incident
2- Political Gaps and Capacities of US Constitution [Op-ed]
3- Failed Coup in Washington
4- GOP Enters 3rd Phase of Its History
Javan Newspaper:
1- Crack in Congress of Liberal Democracy
2- Riot, Death, Resignation in US as Trump Leaves and Biden Assumes Office
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Trump’s Scandalous Defeat; US Congress Trying to Remove Him from Office
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Haas: Post-US Era Started; No One Will Rely on Us in World Anymore
2- France 24: US Efforts to Orchestrate Coup in Other Countries Backfired
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- US Perspective after Congress Siege
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- United States Humiliated
Resalat Newspaper:
1- Voice of Freedom! US Human Rights Show Its True Face
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Dark Day for Democracy
Seda-ye Eslahat Newspaper:
1- US No Longer Allowed to Lecture Others in Democracy
2- A Report on Chain Resignations after Riot
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Black Wednesday in US
2- Two Analysts Discuss Reasons for, Repercussions of Capitol Attack
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Two Presidents, Two Parties, One Nation Waver in Just One Day
Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Unretouched Face of US
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: US Mocked by the Entire World
2- Congress Collapses Out of Shame