Assault on Bubble of Democracy: How Iranian Papers Cover US Capitol Siege

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, January 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Trump Admits Defeat in 2020 US Elections

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Trump Eliminated Forever

2- Analyst: Trump Has No Other Choice but to Get Back to Business

3- Commentator: Efforts Already Started to Remove Trump from US Politics

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Last Act of the Clown: Trump Concedes Defeat

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Assault on Bubble of Democracy

Etemad Newspaper:

1- The President Who Orchestrated a Coup

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Beginning of Post-US Era

Iran Newspaper:

1- American Riot: Analysts Discuss Capitol Hill Incident

2- Political Gaps and Capacities of US Constitution [Op-ed]

3- Failed Coup in Washington

4- GOP Enters 3rd Phase of Its History

Javan Newspaper:

1- Crack in Congress of Liberal Democracy

2- Riot, Death, Resignation in US as Trump Leaves and Biden Assumes Office

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Scandalous Defeat; US Congress Trying to Remove Him from Office

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Haas: Post-US Era Started; No One Will Rely on Us in World Anymore

2- France 24: US Efforts to Orchestrate Coup in Other Countries Backfired

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Perspective after Congress Siege

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- United States Humiliated

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Voice of Freedom! US Human Rights Show Its True Face

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Dark Day for Democracy

Seda-ye Eslahat Newspaper:

1- US No Longer Allowed to Lecture Others in Democracy

2- A Report on Chain Resignations after Riot

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Black Wednesday in US

2- Two Analysts Discuss Reasons for, Repercussions of Capitol Attack

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Two Presidents, Two Parties, One Nation Waver in Just One Day

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Unretouched Face of US

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: US Mocked by the Entire World

2- Congress Collapses Out of Shame