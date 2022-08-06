Rare Asiatic Cheetah killed in road accident in Iran

The gender of the animal is unknown because the cheetah’s body has been smashed due to the severity of the accident.

An official has said its gender will be determined after an autopsy.

The incident happened on Friday near the city of Miami in eastern Tehran.

There are many signs on the road in that part of Iran that warn drivers of the existence of the Asiatic cheetahs in the area and the maximum speed at which drivers can travel is 80 kilometers per hour there.

The Asiatic Cheetah is a rare and highly-endangered animal in Iran and even the whole world.

An Iranian official said in January that the number of the Asiatic Cheetahs was down to just a dozen, from an estimated 100 in 2010.

These are the fastest terrestrial animals on earth and are found in Africa, Iran and India.

The cheetahs of Iran and India are classified as the “Asiatic” subspecies, which are a bit different from the African animals.