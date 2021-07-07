Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Feature to Be Screened in Cannes

The official website of the Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the latest poster of Asghar Farhadi’s film named “Hero” ahead of the 74th edition of the prestigious cinematic event.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival kicks off in mid-July with the first official screening of “Annette”, directed by Leos Carax, with Spike Lee chairing the judging panel.

“Hero” is one of the 24 films in this category that are competing for the Palme d’Or.

Farhadi, who is one of the popular filmmakers of Cannes Film Festival, is once again trying to win the best award with his ninth directing experience.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaei, Sahar Goldoust, Maryam Shohadaei, Alireza Jahandideh, Sarina Farhadi and Ehsan Goodarzi have played the main roles in the movie “Hero”.

The story takes place in the city of Shiraz and is about a young man named Rahim who is in prison for debt. He takes two days off from prison and tries to satisfy the creditor by paying part of his debt, but the situation does not go as planned by Rahim and his family, and newer things happen in the meantime.

The first screening of “Hero” is scheduled to take place at 15:30 on July 13 at the main palace of the Cannes Film Festival called the Grand Lumière.

Farhadi’s film will also be screened the next day at 9:30 in the IMAX hall of the newly established Cinema Complex in the coastal city of Cannes in the south of France.