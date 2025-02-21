CinemaIFP Exclusive

Iran bids farewell to legendary voice actor Manouchehr Valizadeh

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian art community gathered on Friday at the House of Artists in Tehran to bid farewell to the late Manouchehr Valizadeh, a legendary voice actor and dubbing artist who passed away on Wednesday.

The emotional ceremony, held under rainy skies, was attended by prominent figures from Iran’s cinema and dubbing industry.

Valizadeh, whose professional career spanned over six decades, was celebrated for his iconic voice that brought to life countless international and domestic films and series.

He began his journey in 1961 with the film Khoda Dad and became a household name, lending his voice to stars like Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, and Eddie Murphy.

His work in dubbing, theater, and radio left an indelible mark on generations of Iranians.

Mahnaz Qanbari, a fellow voice actor, opened the ceremony, praising Valizadeh’s unparalleled talent and dedication.

Other speakers, including Ali Dehkordi and Manouchehr Zendehdel, highlighted Valizadeh’s contributions to Iran’s cultural landscape, calling him a “symbol of love and excellence in dubbing.”

Valizadeh’s nephew, Khosrow Valizadeh, spoke on behalf of the family, describing him as a man who cherished life, family, and his work.

The ceremony concluded with a funeral prayer, after which Valizadeh’s body was taken to Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, south of Tehran, for burial.

