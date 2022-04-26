Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Asghar Farhadi chosen by Cannes Film Festival as juror

By IFP Editorial Staff
Renowned Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has joined the jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar winning Iranian filmmaker will be accompanied by eight fellow jurors including British actress and director Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly and American director Jeff Nichols.

Veteran French actor Vincent Lindon will head the main jury.

Farhadi received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his “A Separation” in 2011 and “The Salesman” in 2016.

Farhadi’s film A Hero won the second place grand prix at the Cannes film festival last year.

The 75th edition of the high profile festival will take place from 17 to 28 May 2022.

