Asghar Farhadi chosen by Cannes Film Festival as juror

The Oscar winning Iranian filmmaker will be accompanied by eight fellow jurors including British actress and director Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly and American director Jeff Nichols.

Veteran French actor Vincent Lindon will head the main jury.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022

Farhadi received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his “A Separation” in 2011 and “The Salesman” in 2016.

Farhadi’s film A Hero won the second place grand prix at the Cannes film festival last year.

The 75th edition of the high profile festival will take place from 17 to 28 May 2022.