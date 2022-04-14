Iranian filmmaker to contest Cannes Film festival with “Leyla’s Brothers”

The film is Saeed Roustaei’s last movie in which such big names star as Taraneh Alidousti, Navid Mohammadzade, Saeed Poursamimi and Peyman Moadi are seen.

That’s going to be Roustaei’s first appearance in the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival. Other famous filmmakers participating in the section include David Cronenberg, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, Park Chan-wook, James Gray, Ruben Östlund, Hirokazu Koreeda and Kelly Reichardt.

Roustaei’s “Just 6.5” was successful in France where, after screening at international festivals, its name changed to “The Laws of Tehran”.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17 to 28 on an in-person basis.

COMPETITION

“The Almond Tree,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray (US)

“Boy From Heaven,” Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

“Broker,” Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

“Brother and Sister” OR “Frère et Sœur,” Arnaud Desplechin (France)

“Close,” Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg (Canada)

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook (S. Korea)

“Eo” OR “Hi-Han,” Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi (Iran)

“Leyla’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustaei (Iran)

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone (Italy)

“RMN,” Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt (US)

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis (France)

“Tchaïkovski’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund (Sweden)